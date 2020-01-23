Dr. Baowei Tang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Baowei Tang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Baowei Tang, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Monaca, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NANJING RAILWAY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital and Forbes Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Arthritis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 79 Wagner Rd Ste 205, Monaca, PA 15061 Directions (724) 773-1928
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
- Forbes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I finally found a physician who actually listens and explains things very well. He took his time and did not rush the visit. Made me feel very comfortable. These kind of physicians are hard to find now a days and I am very grateful for Dr. Tang. His office staff is very nice and also made me comfortable. Wait times are not long they don’t over book . Great overall experience!
About Dr. Baowei Tang, MD
- Rheumatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1427084607
Education & Certifications
- NANJING RAILWAY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tang has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tang speaks Chinese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.