Overview

Dr. Baominh Vinh, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Vinh works at Cy-Pain & Spine in Houston, TX with other offices in The Woodlands, TX and Conroe, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis), Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.