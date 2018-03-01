Dr. Baolong Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Baolong Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Baolong Nguyen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Integris Health Edmond, OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center and SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
Paul B Edmonds MD8121 National Ave Ste 303, Oklahoma City, OK 73110 Directions (405) 737-4464
Rheumatology & Gastroenterology Assoc. PC4833 Integris Pkwy Ste 315, Edmond, OK 73034 Directions (405) 471-6690
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Health Edmond
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
- SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Nguyen for 3 years now and every time I have had issues he has jumped on it immediately. I needed emergency service and he personally talked to my ER doctors and helped with getting me somewhere to get it done. He has went over and above with helping me. Nothing but good things to say about him.
About Dr. Baolong Nguyen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1710962071
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
- Gastroenterology
