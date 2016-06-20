See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Gaithersburg, MD
Overview

Dr. Baolang Liao, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.

Dr. Liao works at Baolang Liao MD in Gaithersburg, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    All About You Primary Care, LLC
    16220 Frederick Rd Ste 418, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 503-1567
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 11:45am
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Contact Dermatitis
Outer Ear Infection
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Contact Dermatitis
Outer Ear Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 20, 2016
    My parents just did the immigration medical exams with Dr. Liao. He is very nice and knowledgeable. We had a good experience in his office. We highly recommend him!
    Sue T. in North Potomac, MD — Jun 20, 2016
    About Dr. Baolang Liao, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1215974464
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
