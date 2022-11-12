Dr. Bao-Thuy Hoang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bao-Thuy Hoang, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bao-Thuy Hoang, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Inverness, FL. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.
Dr. Hoang works at
HCA Florida Cardiac Surgical Specialists131 S Citrus Ave Ste 202, Inverness, FL 34452 Directions (352) 632-6166Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Highly recommend Dr. Hoang and his team. He performed a triple bypass and heart valve replacement at the same time on my husband a few months ago. Saved his life and he's doing great! He even will do bloodless surgery for those who prefer that. So thankful to have highly trained and caring Dr. in area.
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Cornell Univ|New York Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center
- University of Florida - Jacksonville
- University of Florida - Jacksonville|University Of Florida-Jacksonville
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgery, General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Hoang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoang works at
Dr. Hoang speaks Vietnamese.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.