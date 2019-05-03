Dr. Bao-Thu Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bao-Thu Nguyen, MD
Dr. Bao-Thu Nguyen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Providence St. Jude Medical Center and St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.
Coastal Vision Medical Group Inc.15825 Laguna Canyon Rd Ste 201, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 453-4661Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Advance Eye Center293 S Main St # 100, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 808-9358
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Betsy Bao Nguyen is a miracle eye specialist many years ago I was admitted in the hospital and my eye pressure was so high I could have lost my eyesight. the chief of the eye dept said only Dr B Nguyen can manage your case and true to his words with perseverance and medical knowledge she was able to control the situation. Her resume and accomplishments is too long to put in this page Please go to her web site. I am so Blessed and thankful to have her as my physician as she is compassionate and caring to me and all of her patients. A Dr that Cares.
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UC-San Francisco
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- University California Irvine Medical Center
