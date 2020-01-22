Overview

Dr. Bao Thai, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Thai works at UNITED FAMILY PHYSICIANS, INC Glendora, CA in Glendora, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.