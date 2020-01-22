Dr. Bao Thai, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bao Thai, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bao Thai, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Thai works at
Locations
-
1
UNITED FAMILY PHYSICIANS, INC Glendora, CA210 S Grand Ave Ste 415, Glendora, CA 91741 Directions (626) 335-3627
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thai?
Great Doctor!
About Dr. Bao Thai, DO
- Family Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1386872489
Education & Certifications
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific
- PORTLAND STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thai works at
Dr. Thai speaks Vietnamese.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Thai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.