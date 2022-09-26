Dr. Bao-Quoc La, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. La is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bao-Quoc La, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
La Bao Quoc, MD915 Gessner Rd Ste 150, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (281) 606-3139Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Office staff super friendly and helpful. Very short wait times. He is very knowledgeable and patient. Answers all of my questions thoroughly. Even responds very timely on the health portal if I have questions!! And to respond to someone who said he was surgery happy, I found the exact opposite to be true! I was hoping he would recommend a partial hysterectomy, but after my exam he said as long as I wasn't having any problems that my fibroids were not a concern and they may even shrink after menopause. I appreciate Dr La and his staff and highly recommend him.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center|University Tx Med School At Houston
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. La has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. La accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. La has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. La speaks Vietnamese.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. La. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. La.
