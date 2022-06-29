Overview

Dr. Bao Phan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children, Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital, Kona Community Hospital, Maui Memorial Medical Center, Methodist Richardson Medical Center, Straub Clinic And Hospital and Wilcox Health.



Dr. Phan works at Hawaii Plastic Surgery Institute, Honolulu, HI in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Kahului, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.