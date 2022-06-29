Dr. Bao Phan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bao Phan, MD
Overview
Dr. Bao Phan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children, Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital, Kona Community Hospital, Maui Memorial Medical Center, Methodist Richardson Medical Center, Straub Clinic And Hospital and Wilcox Health.
Dr. Phan works at
Locations
-
1
Hawaii Plastic Surgery Institute, Honolulu, HI1401 S Beretania St Ste 999, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 249-8509
-
2
Maui Office169 Maa St, Kahului, HI 96732 Directions (808) 888-6190
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Castle
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
- Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital
- Kona Community Hospital
- Maui Memorial Medical Center
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
- Straub Clinic And Hospital
- Wilcox Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
Ratings & Reviews
Had my breast reconstruction done by them. From beginning to end everything was perfect! Very prompt with everything and call backs, answered any questions. Office and surgery area very clean and the most beautiful I’ve ever seen. Made me feel very comfortable. Dr Bao Phan is very kind. After surgery there were little to no pain for me. Best care by Dr and all his staff! They are the best team! I’m so glad I chose them! Will return!!!
About Dr. Bao Phan, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1083787048
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- University Southern California Medical Center Los Angeles County
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Baylor University
