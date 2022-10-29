Dr. Bao Nguyen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bao Nguyen, DO
Overview
Dr. Bao Nguyen, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Kirksville Osteopathic Medicine A.T. Still University.
They frequently treat conditions like Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9717 Jones Rd Ste 200, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (832) 688-9463
-
2
Houston Comprehensive Rheumatology11240 FM 1960 Rd W Ste 401, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (832) 521-8088
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
Wonderful manner, very thorough. Really understands patient issues with RA.
About Dr. Bao Nguyen, DO
- Rheumatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1336496892
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Lyndon B Johnson General Hospital
- Lyndon B Johnson General Hospital
- Kirksville Osteopathic Medicine A.T. Still University
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.