Dr. Bao Bui, MD

Internal Medicine
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bao Bui, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center and Orange Coast Medical Center.

Dr. Bui works at Southern Heart Clinics in Fountain Valley, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Southern Heart Clinics
    11100 Warner Ave Ste 162, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 432-1212

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
  • Orange Coast Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Tilt Table Testing
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Tilt Table Testing

Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon

About Dr. Bao Bui, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 15 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1801099593
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bui works at Southern Heart Clinics in Fountain Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bui’s profile.

Dr. Bui has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bui.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

