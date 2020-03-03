Overview

Dr. Bao-Anh Bui, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Bui works at AA All American Family Healthcare in Fayetteville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.