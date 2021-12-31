See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Opelika, AL
Dr. Bantwal Baliga, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (59)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Bantwal Baliga, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Kasturba Med College Indi and is affiliated with Community Hospital, East Alabama Medical Center, Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown, Russell Medical Center and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.

Dr. Baliga works at East Alabama Endocrinology, PC in Opelika, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Dyslipidemia and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    East Alabama Endocrinology, PC
    3320 Skyway Dr Ste 602, Opelika, AL 36801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 737-2737

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital
  • East Alabama Medical Center
  • Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
  • Russell Medical Center
  • St. Francis - Emory Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lipid Disorders
Dyslipidemia
Diabetes Type 2
Lipid Disorders
Dyslipidemia
Diabetes Type 2

Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Humana Employers Health Plan of Georgia
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Dec 31, 2021
    Dr Baliga has provided comprehensive and compassionate care for my husband and me for several years now. I would highly recommend him to those needing an excellent endocrinologist. His P.A., Kristen Osterrieder is also a great resource! Both are very intuitive and dedicated to patient care.
    Susan Fureigh — Dec 31, 2021
    About Dr. Bantwal Baliga, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Kannada and Konkani
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992847669
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Kasturba Med College Indi
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bantwal Baliga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baliga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baliga has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baliga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baliga works at East Alabama Endocrinology, PC in Opelika, AL. View the full address on Dr. Baliga’s profile.

    Dr. Baliga has seen patients for Lipid Disorders, Dyslipidemia and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baliga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Baliga. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baliga.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baliga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baliga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.