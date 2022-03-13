Dr. Bantu Chhangani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chhangani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bantu Chhangani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bantu Chhangani, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Chhangani works at
Locations
-
1
Department of Behavioral Science710 S Paulina St Ste 600, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5440
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chhangani?
Good
About Dr. Bantu Chhangani, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English, Hindi
- 1114198223
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chhangani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chhangani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chhangani works at
Dr. Chhangani speaks Hindi.
Dr. Chhangani has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chhangani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chhangani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chhangani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.