Dr. Bankim Bhatt, MD
Overview
Dr. Bankim Bhatt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Bhatt works at
Locations
North Austin Medical Center12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 901-4007
University Medical Center of El Paso4815 Alameda Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 215-5205Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Paul L. Foster School of Medicine4800 Alberta Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 215-5205
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bankim Bhatt, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134237746
Education & Certifications
- GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhatt accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatt works at
Dr. Bhatt speaks Spanish.
