Dr. Bani Chander Roland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bani Chander Roland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bani Chander Roland, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.
Dr. Chander Roland works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Wih - Adult101 Dudley St Ste 3352, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 274-1122
-
2
Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave Fl 8, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 342-2844
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Kent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Chander Roland?
Dr Bani Chandler Roland is a phenomenal doctor and person. I have been to so many G.I doctors however she is the only doctor who took the time to comprehensively study my history, order the appropriate tests and genuinely cared enough to solve my complex issues so that I was able to eat again. Only after she was treating me did I learn how highly qualified and credentialed she is. If you are in need of a motility expert look no further, she is a most caring , considerate and kind person and doctor with the best bedside manner.
About Dr. Bani Chander Roland, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1063619542
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Gastroenterology
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chander Roland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chander Roland accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chander Roland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chander Roland works at
Dr. Chander Roland has seen patients for Manometry, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chander Roland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Chander Roland. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chander Roland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chander Roland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chander Roland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.