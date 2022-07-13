Overview

Dr. Bangalore Vijayalakshmi, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Bangalore Med Coll and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo and Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes.



Dr. Vijayalakshmi works at Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.