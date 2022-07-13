Dr. Bangalore Vijayalakshmi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vijayalakshmi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bangalore Vijayalakshmi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bangalore Vijayalakshmi, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Bangalore Med Coll and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo and Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes.
Dr. Vijayalakshmi works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo)1702 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:15pmTuesday8:00am - 5:15pmWednesday8:00am - 5:15pmThursday8:00am - 5:15pmFriday8:00am - 5:15pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vijayalakshmi?
This provider is what health care should be about. She listens and explain everything to smallest details. Really caring and exceptionally knowledgeable doctor. Her approach to my health problems was outstanding. Nothing but best to say about this amazing person and doctor.
About Dr. Bangalore Vijayalakshmi, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Female
- 1003843574
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch Med
- Graduate Hospital
- Bangalore Med Coll
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
- Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vijayalakshmi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vijayalakshmi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vijayalakshmi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vijayalakshmi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vijayalakshmi works at
Dr. Vijayalakshmi has seen patients for Back Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vijayalakshmi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vijayalakshmi speaks Hindi.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Vijayalakshmi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vijayalakshmi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vijayalakshmi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vijayalakshmi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.