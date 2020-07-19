Dr. Bangalore Deepak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deepak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bangalore Deepak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bangalore Deepak, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Mysore University and is affiliated with Research Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center and Lee's Summit Medical Center.
Dr. Deepak works at
Locations
Midwest Heart & Vascular Specialists - Kansas City2330 E Meyer Blvd Ste T509, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (913) 346-2823Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Research Medical Center
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This was my second visit. Dr. Deepak seemed concerned and offered changes to try to help relive symptoms.. He was on time and his staff was pleasant. I would recommend him to others.
About Dr. Bangalore Deepak, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School Of Medicine
- Yale University School Of Medicine
- Mysore University
- Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deepak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deepak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deepak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deepak works at
Dr. Deepak has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deepak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Deepak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deepak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deepak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deepak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.