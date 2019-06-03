Overview

Dr. Bang Giep, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They completed their residency with Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli



Dr. Giep works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Piedmont Women's Healthcare in Spartanburg, SC with other offices in Simpsonville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.