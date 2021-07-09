Overview

Dr. Banerje Koduru, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Petersburg, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with TriCities Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.



Dr. Koduru works at Virginia South Psychiatric & Family Services in Petersburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.