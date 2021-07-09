Dr. Banerje Koduru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koduru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Banerje Koduru, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Banerje Koduru, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Petersburg, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with TriCities Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Koduru works at
Locations
Virginia South Psychiatric & Family Services269 Medical Park Blvd Ste F, Petersburg, VA 23805 Directions (804) 456-1284
Hospital Affiliations
- TriCities Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
As a Disabled Veteran, Dr Koduru listens to me and is treating me for several issues. He is one of the best and I recommend him.
About Dr. Banerje Koduru, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1285644104
Education & Certifications
- Ctrl St Hosp/Med Coll Va
- Osmania Genl Hosp
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koduru has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koduru accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koduru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koduru works at
Dr. Koduru has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koduru on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Koduru. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koduru.
