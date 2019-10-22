Dr. Bancroft O'Quinn Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Quinn Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bancroft O'Quinn Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lebanon, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.
Bancroft Oquinn Jr, M.d.1405 W Baddour Pkwy Ste 106, Lebanon, TN 37087 Directions (615) 444-6500
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. O'Quinn spends as much time with you as needed; it's not just in and out in 4 minutes. I really appreciate the extra time and effort he gives his patients. The office staff is wonderful as well. They're always friendly and make getting an appointment easy.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. O'Quinn Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Quinn Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Quinn Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Quinn Jr has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Quinn Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. O'Quinn Jr speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Quinn Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Quinn Jr.
