Dr. Banafsheh Yafeh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Banafsheh Yafeh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Atlantic Urology Medical Group Inc.701 E 28th St Ste 319, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 426-3656
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Yafeh is one of the most thorough and caring doctors I’ve ever known. Have been with her since my stroke in 2011. I find her extremely caring in every aspect of my health. She even assists to make sure my prescribed medications are the cheapest she can find. Her staff is thorough following up to make sure home health has been ordered. Couldn’t ask for a better neurologist.
About Dr. Banafsheh Yafeh, MD
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1760677892
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
- Olive View Medical Center
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Dr. Yafeh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yafeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yafeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yafeh has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yafeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Yafeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yafeh.
