Dr. Banafsheh Kiankhooy, MD
Overview
Dr. Banafsheh Kiankhooy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lehigh Acres, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center, Cape Coral Hospital, Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida , HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Lee Community Healthcare at Lehigh5705 Lee Blvd Ste 1, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971 Directions (239) 350-9358
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kiankhooy as been our son’s pediatrician for the past several years, and she is one of our favorites of his many(he is special needs)physicians!! She and her staff are always very friendly and professional.
About Dr. Banafsheh Kiankhooy, MD
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kiankhooy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kiankhooy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiankhooy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiankhooy.
