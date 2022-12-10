Dr. Bamidele Olupona, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olupona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bamidele Olupona, DPM
Overview
Dr. Bamidele Olupona, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Barry Univ and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Jackson South Community Hospital and Keralty Hospital Miami.
Locations
Great Gait Podiatry2601 SW 37th Ave Ste 904, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 587-4247
Hospital Affiliations
- Coral Gables Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Jackson South Community Hospital
- Keralty Hospital Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Preferred Care Partners
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Olupuna is amazing. He recommended a minimally invasive bunionectomy to correct my painful bunion. Not only did I walk out unassisted, I felt good enough to go out for dinner that same evening. Recovery has been a breeze.
About Dr. Bamidele Olupona, DPM
- Podiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Palmetto General Hospital
- Barry Univ
- Howard University
Frequently Asked Questions
