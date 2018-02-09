Overview

Dr. Bamidele Ogunleye, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bromenn Medical Center, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Ogunleye works at Advanced Women's Healthcare, S.C., Bloomington, IL in Bloomington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.