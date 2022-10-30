Dr. Bamidele Adesunloye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adesunloye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bamidele Adesunloye, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILORIN / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta, Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital, Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CTCA Atlanta
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
- Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
New patient, seen Dr A on Oct 24. I was very impressed with the way he explained everything to me, unlike the previous Dr I had seen in Panama City.. He answered my questions & explained my plan of treatment. I also received my injections of Eligard & Prolia. I will return in 3 months for more injections. My wife & I had a very positive visit @ CTCA and I am very satisfied with the treatment I have received so far.
About Dr. Bamidele Adesunloye, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1598736597
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILORIN / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
