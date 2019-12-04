See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Gainesville, VA
Internal Medicine
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Balwinder Singh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gainesville, VA. They completed their residency with St Francis Med Center

Dr. Singh works at Gainesville Urgent Medical Care in Gainesville, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gainesville Urgent Medical Care PC
    7588 Gardner Park Dr, Gainesville, VA 20155 (703) 753-7797

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UVA Haymarket Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bronchitis
Acute Bronchitis
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Bronchitis
Acute Bronchitis
Nail and Nail Bed Infection

Bronchitis
Acute Bronchitis
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Elbow Sprain
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 04, 2019
    Dr. Singh was out of office today. (with family for a period of well deserved time) Fellow Dr. George was on staff in his absence and gave nothing less than stellar personal interaction and care. Both of these gentleman are top notch in my book, and I cannot give a higher recommendation.
    Dan Gartrell — Dec 04, 2019
    About Dr. Balwinder Singh, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Punjabi
    NPI Number
    • 1740376144
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Francis Med Center
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Balwinder Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Singh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singh works at Gainesville Urgent Medical Care in Gainesville, VA. View the full address on Dr. Singh’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

