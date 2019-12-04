Dr. Balwinder Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Balwinder Singh, MD
Overview
Dr. Balwinder Singh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gainesville, VA. They completed their residency with St Francis Med Center
Locations
Gainesville Urgent Medical Care PC7588 Gardner Park Dr, Gainesville, VA 20155 Directions (703) 753-7797
Hospital Affiliations
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Singh was out of office today. (with family for a period of well deserved time) Fellow Dr. George was on staff in his absence and gave nothing less than stellar personal interaction and care. Both of these gentleman are top notch in my book, and I cannot give a higher recommendation.
About Dr. Balwinder Singh, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Punjabi
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh speaks Punjabi.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
