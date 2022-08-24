Dr. Balveen Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Balveen Singh, MD
Overview
Dr. Balveen Singh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN.
Locations
Balveen Singh MD PLLC172 E Main St, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 385-0022
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I needed to have cardiac clearance for a back procedure I was having. Dr Singh was lovely, caring, compassionate and a good listener. I wanted to clone her I highly recommend seeing her if you need a cardiologist.
About Dr. Balveen Singh, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
