Dr. Balveen Singh, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Balveen Singh, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
Garnet Health Doctors - Middletown707 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 333-7575Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Locals (any local)
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a great experience with Dr. Singh. She was incredibly professional and made me feel comfortable. Would recommend.
About Dr. Balveen Singh, DO
- Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English, French, Gujarati, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1164753745
Education & Certifications
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
- Psychiatry
