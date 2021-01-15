Overview

Dr. Balveen Singh, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Singh works at Garnet Health Doctors, PC in Middletown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.