Dr. Balu Shetty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Balu Shetty, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They completed their fellowship with University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
Dr. Shetty works at
Locations
Dept of Medicine, Hospital Medicine2490 Mosside Blvd Fl 2, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (724) 864-0503
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
- Forbes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Balu Shetty, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1033104948
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
Dr. Shetty works at
Dr. Shetty has seen patients for Hernia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shetty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shetty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
