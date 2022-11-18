Overview

Dr. Balraj Singh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.



Dr. Singh works at Sacred Heart Hospital Emergency in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.