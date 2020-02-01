Overview

Dr. Balminder Mangat, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Slidell, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Slidell Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Mangat works at Balminder Mangat MD in Slidell, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.