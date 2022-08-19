Dr. Baljit Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Baljit Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Baljit Singh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Guru Nanak Dev University and is affiliated with Proctor Hospital.
Locations
Associates in Mental Health900 Main St Ste 580, Peoria, IL 61602 Directions (309) 268-2640
Hospital Affiliations
- Proctor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pekin Insurance
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Incredibly helpful, exceptional quality of care and service from point of contact to visit. I have the utmost respect and confidence in Dr. Singh. An absolute treasure. Professional and personable-a rare and beautiful combination. Dr. Singh is an example of everything right in mental health. His office is clean, professional, personable, and compassionate! Highly recommend.
About Dr. Baljit Singh, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1528075769
Education & Certifications
- Guru Nanak Dev University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
