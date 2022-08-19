Overview

Dr. Baljit Singh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Guru Nanak Dev University and is affiliated with Proctor Hospital.



Dr. Singh works at Associates In Mental Health in Peoria, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.