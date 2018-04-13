See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Fresno, CA
Dr. Baljeet Sidhu, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (10)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Baljeet Sidhu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Sidhu works at KIRAN BATTH MD AND AESTHETICS in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Baljeet Sidhu
    1313 E Herndon Ave Ste 104, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 431-8034

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperlipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Dyslipidemia
Hyperlipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Dyslipidemia

Hyperlipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Dyslipidemia
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Chest Pain
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Prostatitis
Common Cold
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Knee Sprain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Potassium Deficiency
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Ringworm
Rosacea
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Yeast Infections

Ratings & Reviews

3.1
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
About Dr. Baljeet Sidhu, MD

  Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  31 years of experience
Languages Spoken
Gender
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

  Tx Tech University Health Science Center
Medical Education
Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Baljeet Sidhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sidhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sidhu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sidhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sidhu works at KIRAN BATTH MD AND AESTHETICS in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sidhu’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sidhu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sidhu.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sidhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sidhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

