Dr. Baljeet Sethi, MD
Dr. Baljeet Sethi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Waldorf, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MEERUT UNIVERSITY / L.L.R.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE.
The Neurology Clinic PC11350 Pembrooke Sq Ste 312, Waldorf, MD 20603 Directions (301) 843-0803
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
The office is very old and dark. However, I really liked the Doctor and his office staff is wonderful. I do wish they had later hours. I always have to be there by 2:30 and I have to leave work early. The Dr. took his time and listened to me and did not rush me through my appointment.
- Neurology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1316972482
- MEERUT UNIVERSITY / L.L.R.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Dr. Sethi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sethi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sethi has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Vertigo and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sethi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sethi speaks Hindi.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sethi. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sethi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sethi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sethi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.