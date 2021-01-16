Dr. Baljeet Khurana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khurana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Baljeet Khurana, MD
Overview
Dr. Baljeet Khurana, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Anaheim Global Medical Center and Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Khurana works at
Locations
Krishan S. Khurana MD Inc.2220 E Fruit St Ste 216, Santa Ana, CA 92701 Directions (714) 626-0085
Hospital Affiliations
- Anaheim Global Medical Center
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient of Dr Khurana’s for many years before moving to Hollywood, Los Angeles. My journey since then has been tremendous because of the initial work Dr Khurana took the time to do with me. I would highly recommend this kind, gentle and professional woman.
About Dr. Baljeet Khurana, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1003926197
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khurana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khurana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khurana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khurana speaks Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Khurana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khurana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khurana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khurana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.