Dr. Baljeet Khurana, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Anaheim Global Medical Center and Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Khurana works at Krishan S. Khurana MD Inc. in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.