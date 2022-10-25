Dr. Balesh Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Balesh Sharma, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Balesh Sharma, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Brownvsville, TX. They completed their residency with Lincoln Med Mntl Health Center|St Vincent'S Med Center|University Tx Southwestern Med School
Texas Oncology - Brownsville2150 N Expressway, Brownvsville, TX 78521 Directions (956) 396-8859
- Valley Regional Medical Center
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Has successfully treated my CLL over the last 12 months and thanks to Dr. Sharma, the quality of life, while I live with this incurable condition, has improved remarkably.
- Medical Oncology
- English
- Lincoln Med Mntl Health Center|St Vincent'S Med Center|University Tx Southwestern Med School
