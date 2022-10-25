Overview

Dr. Balesh Sharma, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Brownvsville, TX. They completed their residency with Lincoln Med Mntl Health Center|St Vincent'S Med Center|University Tx Southwestern Med School



Dr. Sharma works at Texas Oncology - Brownsville in Brownvsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bone Marrow Biopsy and Purpura along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.