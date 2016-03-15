See All Neurologists in Riverside, CA
Dr. Baldev Rai, MD

Neurology
2.5 (27)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Baldev Rai, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from St. Louis University - St. Louis, MO and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.

Dr. Rai works at Progressive Neurology & Sleep Medicine Associates in Riverside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Baldev Rai, MD
    4234 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 280, Riverside, CA 92505 (951) 355-7590
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

  • Riverside Community Hospital

Sleep Apnea
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Sleep Apnea
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Mar 15, 2016
    I've been going to Dr. Rai for about 5 years now. He was the only doctor that actually tested me properly and notified of my severe sleep apnea after Kaiser doctors told me that I was fine. Under his care my episodes have reduced tremendously to virtually none . Thanks Dr. Rai
    Kem in Perris, CA — Mar 15, 2016
    • Neurology
    • English, Punjabi and Spanish
    • 1598850083
    • University of Southern California - Los Angeles, CA
    • Harbor UCLA Medical Center - Torrance, CA
    • University of California Irving Medical Center - Orange, CA
    • St. Louis University - St. Louis, MO
    • Neurology
    Dr. Baldev Rai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rai works at Progressive Neurology & Sleep Medicine Associates in Riverside, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rai’s profile.

    Dr. Rai has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Rai speaks Punjabi and Spanish.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Rai. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rai.

