Dr. Baldev Rai, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Baldev Rai, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from St. Louis University - St. Louis, MO and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Baldev Rai, MD4234 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 280, Riverside, CA 92505 Directions (951) 355-7590Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursdayClosedFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I've been going to Dr. Rai for about 5 years now. He was the only doctor that actually tested me properly and notified of my severe sleep apnea after Kaiser doctors told me that I was fine. Under his care my episodes have reduced tremendously to virtually none . Thanks Dr. Rai
About Dr. Baldev Rai, MD
- Neurology
- English, Punjabi and Spanish
- 1598850083
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California - Los Angeles, CA
- Harbor UCLA Medical Center - Torrance, CA
- University of California Irving Medical Center - Orange, CA
- St. Louis University - St. Louis, MO
- Neurology
