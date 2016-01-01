Dr. Balbir Natt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Natt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Balbir Natt, MD
Overview
Dr. Balbir Natt, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Fontana, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Natt works at
Locations
-
1
Metropolitan Family Medical Clinic14980 Summit Ave, Fontana, CA 92336 Directions (866) 592-2199
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Balbir Natt, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1386606465
Education & Certifications
- PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Natt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Natt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Natt works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Natt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Natt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.