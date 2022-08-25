Dr. Minhas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balbir Minhas, MD
Overview
Dr. Balbir Minhas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Irmo, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
Dr. Minhas works at
Locations
-
1
J&j Anesthesia LLC1 Wellness Blvd Ste 110, Irmo, SC 29063 Directions (803) 732-8632
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Minhas?
Dr. Minhas takes time with his patients and he cares
About Dr. Balbir Minhas, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1033158779
Education & Certifications
- GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minhas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minhas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minhas works at
Dr. Minhas has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Minhas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Minhas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minhas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minhas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minhas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.