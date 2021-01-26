Overview

Dr. Balazs Galdi, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and University Hospital.



Dr. Galdi works at Montefiore Medical Center in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.