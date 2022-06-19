Overview

Dr. Balakrishna Prabhakar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Katy, TX. They graduated from Coimbatore Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital.



Dr. Prabhakar works at Trinity Primary Care in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.