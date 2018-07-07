Dr. Balakrishna Mangapuram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mangapuram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Balakrishna Mangapuram, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Balakrishna Mangapuram, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Willis, TX. They graduated from Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Mangapuram works at
Locations
Balakrishna R Mangapuram, MD810 W MONTGOMERY ST, Willis, TX 77378 Directions (936) 246-0556
Balakrishna R Mangapuram, MD9004 Forest Xing Ste E, The Woodlands, TX 77381 Directions (281) 805-3696
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind doctor, was able to help me with my issues. Was able to contact him directly and he addressed all my concerns in a courteous manner. Will be using him again if any issues come up. For anyone in the future, he is busy in the mornings, but pretty free in the afternoon from what I have seen.
About Dr. Balakrishna Mangapuram, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1184632309
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn Medical Center
- Osmania Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mangapuram has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mangapuram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mangapuram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Mangapuram. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mangapuram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mangapuram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mangapuram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.