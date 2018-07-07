Overview

Dr. Balakrishna Mangapuram, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Willis, TX. They graduated from Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Mangapuram works at Balakrishna R Mangapuram, MD in Willis, TX with other offices in The Woodlands, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.