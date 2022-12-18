Dr. Balaji Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Balaji Gupta, MD
Overview
Dr. Balaji Gupta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lombard, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Gupta works at
Locations
-
1
Lam/Ahmad2500 S Highland Ave Ste 110, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (630) 495-2220
-
2
Dupage Ophthalmology2602 83rd St, Darien, IL 60561 Directions (630) 495-2220
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gupta?
Dr.Gupta is a doctor that I would recommend to everyone, talks in terms that I understand, takes his time to listen to any concerns that I may have. I also want to say THANK YOU to his staff that are professional but still approachable made me feel welcome and important. If I could, I would give Dr. Gupta and staff 100 stars
About Dr. Balaji Gupta, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1992767818
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois
- Michael Reese Hosp Med Ctr
- Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med
- Northwestern University Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta works at
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.