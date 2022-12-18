Overview

Dr. Balaji Gupta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lombard, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Gupta works at Lam/Ahmad in Lombard, IL with other offices in Darien, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.