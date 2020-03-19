Dr. Balaji Datti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Datti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Balaji Datti, MD
Overview
Dr. Balaji Datti, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sabetha Community Hospital and University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis.
Locations
Kansas Medical Clinic PA2200 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, KS 66606 Directions (785) 354-1254
Saint John Leavenworth Tcu Unit3500 S 4th St, Leavenworth, KS 66048 Directions (913) 680-6455
LSU Health Sciences Ctr Crdlgy1501 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 675-5982
Hospital Affiliations
- Sabetha Community Hospital
- University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I liked that he went over the results of my colonoscopy immediately following the procedure. Some make you come back, pay another copay, just to hear everything was good. He was kind, knowledgeable and didn't speak to me as if I was "less than". Highly recommend!
About Dr. Balaji Datti, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Datti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Datti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Datti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Datti has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Datti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Datti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Datti.
