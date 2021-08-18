Overview

Dr. Balaji Charlu, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Charlu works at Newport Orthopedic Institute in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.