Dr. Balaji Charlu, MD
Dr. Balaji Charlu, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Newport Orthopedic Institute22 Corporate Plaza Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 722-7038Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Newport Orthopedic Institute16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 400, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 722-7038
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Dr. Charlu and staff are very efficient. Very pleasant doctor. Great bedside manner. Made me feel very comfortable. Checked in with me daily after my injection to see how I was feeling. Would recommend him highly.
About Dr. Balaji Charlu, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- University of Michigan
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Dr. Charlu has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charlu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
