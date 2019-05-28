Dr. Balaguru Sambandam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sambandam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Balaguru Sambandam, MD
Overview
Dr. Balaguru Sambandam, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance, Texas Health Specialty Hospital and WHS East Campus.
Locations
North Tarrant Health Providers Pllc3025 N Tarrant Pkwy Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Directions (817) 717-5268
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Alliance
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
- WHS East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Independent Health
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Planvista
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr Sam, he did an excellent job on me
About Dr. Balaguru Sambandam, MD
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sambandam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sambandam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sambandam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sambandam has seen patients for Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sambandam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sambandam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sambandam.
