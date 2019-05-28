Overview

Dr. Balaguru Sambandam, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance, Texas Health Specialty Hospital and WHS East Campus.



Dr. Sambandam works at North Texas Surgical Specialists in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.