Dr. Balaguru Sambandam, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Balaguru Sambandam, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance, Texas Health Specialty Hospital and WHS East Campus.

Dr. Sambandam works at North Texas Surgical Specialists in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Tarrant Health Providers Pllc
    3025 N Tarrant Pkwy Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 717-5268

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Alliance
  • Texas Health Specialty Hospital
  • WHS East Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Independent Health
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Planvista
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 28, 2019
    I would recommend Dr Sam, he did an excellent job on me
    About Dr. Balaguru Sambandam, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Balaguru Sambandam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sambandam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sambandam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sambandam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sambandam works at North Texas Surgical Specialists in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sambandam’s profile.

    Dr. Sambandam has seen patients for Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sambandam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sambandam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sambandam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sambandam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sambandam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

