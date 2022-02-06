Dr. Balagopalan Nair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Balagopalan Nair, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Balagopalan Nair, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They completed their residency with University Of S Fl College Of Med
Dr. Nair works at
Locations
CARTI Hematology Oncology8901 Carti Way, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 219-8777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Heber Springs
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- Wadley Regional Medical Center At Hope
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nair is a great Oncologist. He is very intelligent with great bed side manner.
About Dr. Balagopalan Nair, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1063494953
Education & Certifications
- University Of S Fl College Of Med
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nair has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nair works at
Dr. Nair has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Polycythemia Rubra Vera, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nair. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.