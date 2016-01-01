Overview

Dr. Balagopal Keralavarma, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Highland, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond, Franciscan Health Munster, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Keralavarma works at Weng Peng, MD in Highland, IN with other offices in Merrillville, IN, Cedar Lake, IN and Dyer, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.