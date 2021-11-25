Dr. Bala Viswanathan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Viswanathan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bala Viswanathan, MD
Overview
Dr. Bala Viswanathan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Stanley Medical College-MGR University and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Viswanathan works at
Locations
Bala Viswanathan, M.d.
19260 Stone Oak Pkwy Ste 102, San Antonio, TX 78258
(210) 545-5455
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vish is a wonderful doctor. He is professional, caring, and compassionate. He took the time to answer all my questions at every appointment including right before surgery. He made everything effortless for me. His office called me a day or two after surgery to make sure I was okay and to answer any questions I might have had. Every aspect of my experience was positive and I really appreciate that! He's the only doctor I'd go to for surgery again if my health requires it.
About Dr. Bala Viswanathan, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu
- 1356375976
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Hillside Med Ctr
- Stanley Medical College-MGR University
- P.S.G. Institute of Medical Sciences & Research
Dr. Viswanathan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Viswanathan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Viswanathan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Viswanathan works at
Dr. Viswanathan speaks Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Viswanathan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Viswanathan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Viswanathan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Viswanathan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.